May 3 Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 107.1 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 992.7 million rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.01 billion rgt, qtrly net profit 90.6 million rgt

* Declares an interim single tier dividend of 27 sen per share for the financial year ending 30 september 2017

* "Malaysian business conditions continue to be challenging and consumer sentiment is expected to remain weak"

* "Input costs in subsequent quarters for F&B Thailand, F&B Malaysia are expected to increase following uptrends in packaging, milk powder, sugar prices"