April 6 Frasers Centrepoint Limited

* Issue Of S$52 Million 4.150% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 By Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd

* Notes were issued under s$5.0 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme established by issuer on 16 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)