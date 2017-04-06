Avon CEO expected to step down - WSJ
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 6 Frasers Centrepoint Limited
* Issue Of S$52 Million 4.150% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2027 By Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd
* Notes were issued under s$5.0 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme established by issuer on 16 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million
* Bruce E. Terker reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2stcpDg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)