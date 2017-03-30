March 30 Frasers Centrepoint Limited

* Proposed issue of S$52 Million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 By FCL Treasury Pte. Ltd.

* Notes will be issued under S$5.0 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme established by issuer on 16 January 2017

* Net proceeds from issue will be used for refinancing existing borrowings, financing investments,general working capital and/or capital expenditure requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: