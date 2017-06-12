SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thailand lead gains; oil price slide weighs

By Nicole Pinto June 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, led by gains in Singapore and Thailand, but a slide in oil prices to multi-month lows kept investors on edge. Singapore shares rose 0.4 percent, with financials contributing most of the gains, while Thai shares advanced 0.3 percent after data showed customs-cleared exports in May rose at its fastest pace in 52 months, handily beating expectations. An official at the Thai commerce ministry ex