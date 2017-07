July 24 (Reuters) - Frasers Commercial Trust

* FCOT'S 3QFY17 DPU of 2.40 cents in-line with a year ago

* FCOT'S 3QFY17 distributable income rose 0.9% year-on-year to S$19.2 million

* FCOT'S 3QFY17 gross revenue S$38.3 million, down 0.6 percent