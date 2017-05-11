UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Financial Reporting Council say PwC, Stephen Harrison fined for misconduct in relation to Connaught. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.