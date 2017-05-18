BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
May 18 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Freddie mac says approximate $292 million structured sale of a pool of seasoned re-performing loans from its mortgage investments portfolio
* Freddie mac says pool consists of re-performing and moderately delinquent loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)