April 18 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security

* Freddie Mac - issue will be priced on April 19, 2017, and will settle on April 20, 2017, at benchmark size

* Freddie Mac - plans to issue a new three-year USD reference notes security, CUSIP number 3137eaef2, due on April 20, 2020