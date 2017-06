March 17 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac director Raphael W. Bostic to resign

* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017

* Bostic notified company of his upcoming resignation on march 15, 2017

* Raphael W. Bostic to assume role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Reserve Bank Of Atlanta