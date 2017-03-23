BRIEF-Clal Insurance Enterprises reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Cellcom Israel
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)
March 23 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for February 2017
* Freddie Mac - The total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 2.1% in february
* Freddie Mac says single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased from 0.99% in January to 0.98% in February
* Freddie Mac - Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $14.2 billion in February
* Freddie Mac - Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 6% in February
* Freddie Mac says multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 0.03% in February
* Freddie Mac - Total number of single-family loan modifications were 2,925 in February and 6,030 for the two months ended February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 India's current account deficit widened to $3.4 billion, or 0.6 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Holders of Co-operative bank's subordinated debt are set to receive some £27m of coupon payments in the coming weeks despite the troubled UK lender struggling to find a buyer for its business.