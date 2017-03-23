March 23 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for February 2017

* Freddie Mac - The total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 2.1% in february

* Freddie Mac says single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased from 0.99% in January to 0.98% in February

* Freddie Mac - Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $14.2 billion in February

* Freddie Mac - Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 6% in February

* Freddie Mac says multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 0.03% in February

* Freddie Mac - Total number of single-family loan modifications were 2,925 in February and 6,030 for the two months ended February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: