BRIEF-Dingyi Group Investment announces formation of joint venture
* CCIL, Hoping Medical and JVC entered into JVA to form a JV for investment in hospitals and medical projects
April 18 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie mac prices $1 billion multifamily K-deal, K-725
* Freddie mac - company expects to issue more than $1 billion in K-725 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about APRIL 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, June 14 Canadian household debt as a share of income dipped in the first quarter but remained near record highs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in a report likely to reinforce concerns that consumers are becoming overly indebted.