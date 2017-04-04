BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing says entered into a $3.50 bln 364-day credit agreement
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
April 4 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac prices largest STACR deal to date
* Freddie Mac - Priced a $1.32 billion structured agency credit risk debt notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility