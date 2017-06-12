June 12 Fred's Inc

* Fred's Inc - on june 9, co entered into a second amended and restated commitment letter with bank of america, regions bank, others - sec filing

* Second amended and restated commitment letter replaced and superseded amended and restated abl commitment letter

* Fred's - second amended and restated abl commitment letter increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $450 million, from $1.2 billion to $1.65 billion

* Second amended and restated abl commitment letter extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017

* Fred's inc - on june 9, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter with tpg specialty lending, birch grove capital lp, others

* Fred's-Amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $100 million, from $450 million to $550 million

* Fred's - amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017