July 19 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc-

* Fred’S pharmacy appoints Jason Jenne chief financial officer

* Fred's Inc - ‍jenne succeeds Rick Hans​

* Fred's Inc - ‍hans will remain in an advisory capacity until August 18, 2017​

* Says ‍jenne most recently served as president and CEO of True Temper Sports​