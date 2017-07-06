UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Fred's Inc
* Fred’S Pharmacy reports June sales
* June same-store sales fell 1.6 percent
* June sales fell 5.3 percent to $197.5 million
* Says fred's total sales for month decreased 5.3% year-over-year to $197.5 million from $208.5 million in June 2016
* Fred's Inc - comparable store sales for June included a negative 0.9% impact as a result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory
* Fred's Inc- June combined retail and specialty pharmacy comparable store sales increased 3.5%
* Fred's Inc - total sales for June decreased 5.3% year-over-year to $197.5 million from $208.5 million in June 2016
* Says decrease in June sales is related to closure of 39 underperforming stores in Q1 and continued pressure in front store business
* Fred's Inc - "Still expect to achieve operational profitability in Q4 of 2017"
* Fred's- "lower than anticipated June sales and headwinds we are facing will impact our Q2 results, and we no longer expect sequential improvement from Q1"
* Says total comparable store sales for month decreased 1.6% compared with a 1.3% decrease in comparable sales in prior year period
* Fred's - "Front store sales continue to face headwinds in consumables categories, and cooler than average temperatures impacted summer seasonal sales"
* Fred's Inc - in retail pharmacy, "continue to see a positive shift to generic," experience strong sales, script growth in specialty pharmacy business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources