June 6 Fred's Inc

* Fred's Pharmacy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Net sales for Q1 were $532.3 million, down 3.1% from $549.5 million in same period last year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.98