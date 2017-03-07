UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Fred's Inc
* Fred's Pharmacy announces appointment of new directors
* Two independent directors and chief executive officer Michael K. Bloom appointed
* Michael Hayes, John Eisenman, Jerry Shore will retire from board and not stand for reelection at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Appointed Christopher Bodine, Peter Bocian and Michael Bloom, Fred's Pharmacy's CEO to its board of directors, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: [IDnBw1B1g98a:] Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources