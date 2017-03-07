March 7 Fred's Inc

* Fred's Pharmacy announces appointment of new directors

* Two independent directors and chief executive officer Michael K. Bloom appointed

* Michael Hayes, John Eisenman, Jerry Shore will retire from board and not stand for reelection at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Appointed Christopher Bodine, Peter Bocian and Michael Bloom, Fred's Pharmacy's CEO to its board of directors, effective immediately