April 6 Fred's Inc:
* Fred's reports fourth quarter, full fiscal year 2016
results and march sales
* Q4 loss per share $0.60
* March same store sales fell 0.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $529.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.3 million
* March sales fell 2.7 percent to $208.6 million
* Fred's inc says march comparable store sales decreased
0.5%
* Fred's inc - "we expect positive trends we experienced in
q4 to continue"
* During Q4, company recorded charges totaling $23.4 million
* Fred's inc - "looking at organization as a whole, we
expect to see continued sequential bottom-line improvement in
2017 as initiatives underway take hold"
* Fred's inc - comparable store sales for quarter decreased
3.6% versus a 1.7% increase in comparable store sales in q4 of
last year
* Fred's inc - comparable store sales in q4 included
negative 2.6% impact as result of sale of low productive
discontinued inventory versus Q4 of 2015
* Total sales for five-week fiscal month ended april 1
decreased 2.7% to $208.6 million from $214.3 million in march
2016
* Fred's-Fred's pharmacy's working collaboratively with
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rite, FTC to help obtain FTC's
approval of WBA's pending acquisition of rite aid
* Fred's-Fred's pharmacy remains committed to buying
additional assets, including up to 1,200 rite aid stores, to
extent necessary to obtain FTC's approval for deal
