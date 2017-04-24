April 24 Fred's Inc

* Says appointed Steven B. Rossi and Timothy A. Barton to its board of directors, effective immediately

* Fred's Inc - Rossi, Barton added to Fred's Pharmacy board in connection with a cooperation agreement between Alden Global Capital, Fred's Pharmacy

* Says cooperation agreement contains terms regarding parties working together

* Says under terms of cooperation agreement, Alden is subject to certain customary standstill and other provisions