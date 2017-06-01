UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Fred's Inc:
* Fred's Pharmacy reports may sales
* May same store sales rose 0.8 percent
* May sales fell 3.1 percent to $160.1 million
* Fred's inc - comparable store sales for may included negative 1.0% impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus may last year
* Fred's Inc - "we are seeing substantial momentum in our retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, creating opportunities for growth throughout company"
* Fred's Inc says decrease in may sales is related to closure of 39 underperforming stores in q1
* Fred's- in retail pharmacy, adjusted script comps continuing to trend positively, in specialty pharmacy business are consistently experiencing "significant" sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources