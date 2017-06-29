June 29 Fred's Inc:

* Fred's Pharmacy comments on termination of Walgreens-Rite Aid merger and related agreement with Fred’s

* Fred's Inc - termination of asset purchase agreement with Walgreens and Rite Aid has no impact on Fred's Pharmacy's transformation

* Fred's Inc - will receive $25 million as reimbursement for expenses associated with terminated transaction

* Says "‍this is a disappointing outcome"​

* Fred's Inc - following termination of the merger, Fred's Pharmacy asset purchase agreement with Walgreens and Rite Aid has also been terminated