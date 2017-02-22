BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Free2Move Holding AB:
* FY net sales 6.3 million Swedish crowns ($700,942)versus 4.7 million crowns year ago
* FY EBITDA loss 9.6 million crowns versus loss 13.5 million crowns year ago
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07