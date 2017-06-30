Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 FreeBit Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based firm Medip Inc which is mainly engaged in development and operation business for medical facilities' digital signage
* Transaction amount is 11 million yen and effective date is Aug. 1
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.