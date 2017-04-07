BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing appoints Richard Lambert as non-executive chairman
* Says Sir Richard Lambert will join board as a non-executive chairman for a term of four years
April 6 FreeBit Co Ltd
* Says unit Full Speed Inc has concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of about 481 million yen from a Tokyo-based company which sells hair removal sarong and three related companies
* This is due to financial deterioration and bankruptcy of the Tokyo-based company
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LoJVCj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Sir Richard Lambert will join board as a non-executive chairman for a term of four years
* Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: