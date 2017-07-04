UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Freedom Foods Group Ltd:
* FNP and JLL signs definitive documentation
* Enters binding documentation with Shenzhen Jialile Food Co. to establish new co called Australia's Own Dairy Company China
* Will subscribe for an initial 10 pct investment in AO China for a consideration of RMB22 million
* Intended that AO China would potentially seek a listing on an international stock exchange in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources