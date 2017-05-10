BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Freehold Royalties Ltd:
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.27
* Qtrly funds from operations per share, basic $0.27
* Freehold Royalties - maintaining 2017 production forecast between 11,300 - 11,800 boe/d after adjusting for disposition of non-core working interest assets
* Freehold Royalties Ltd - qtrly average daily production 12,753 boe/d versus 11,974 boe/d
* Expect to maintain current monthly dividend rate through next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.