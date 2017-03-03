BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
March 2 Freehold Royalties Ltd:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
* Q4 FFO per share C$0.26
* To increase 2017 production guidance and raise dividend by 25%
* Revising our 2017 production forecast from 11,000 boe/d to a range of 11,300 boe/d to 11,800 boe/d
* Freehold Royalties Ltd - increasing monthly dividend from $0.04 to $0.05 per share consistent with strategy of a 60%-80% adjusted payout ratio
* Says Q4 production averaged 12,579 boe/d, a 6% improvement over Q4-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest