June 6 Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited

* Deal in relation to issue of convertible bonds in principal amount of us$100 million

* Convertible bonds with conversion rights to convert principal amount into shares at conversion price of hk$0.425 per share

* Net proceeds from issue of convertible bonds, are estimated to be approximately hk$779 million