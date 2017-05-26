UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd
* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company
* Compensation orders are also sought against 2 former directors of co for payment of about hk$76 million with interest to company
* SFC seeks disqualification orders against relevant respondents and other former directors of company
* Disqualification orders for directors alleged misconducts in co's dealings of acquisition and disposal of interest in liu's holdings
* Co has no intention to appoint any of respondent former directors as director, or to engage them with or without court's order
* Says relevant respondents have all resigned from board at dates subsequent to announcement
* Board would like to emphasize that none of respondent former directors is engaged in management of co, directly or indirectly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources