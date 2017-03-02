March 2 Freenet AG
* Freenet AG reaches respectively exceeds targets for fiscal
year 2016 and significantly improves key figures for revenue,
EBITDA and free cash flow
* FY revenue rose 7.8 percent to 3.362 billion eur
* Dividend 1.60 eur per share
* In FY significant growth of 18.5 percent in group ebitda1
to 438.8 million euros (previous year: 370.2 million euros)
* FY depreciation and amortisation increased by 52.9 million
euros over previous year to 124.3 million euros (previous year:
71.4 million euros
* In FY results for 2016 showed a group result of 216.4
million euros, 5.0 million euros below previous year (previous
year: 221.5 million euros)
* Freenet AG reaches respectively exceeds targets for fiscal
year 2016 and significantly improves key figures for revenue,
EBITDA and free cash flow
* 7.8 percent increase in group revenue to 3.362 billion
euros (previous year: 3.118 billion euros)
* Significant growth of 18.5 percent in group EBITDA1 to
438.8 million euros (previous year: 370.2 million euros)
* 20.0 percent increase in free cash flow2 to 341.5 million
euros (previous year: 284.5 million euros)
* Management confirms announced dividend proposal of 1.60
euros (previous year: 1.55 euros) for fiscal year 2016
* Capital market day scheduled for 12 April 2017 in Cologne
to present details on TV business and to publish guidance for
2017
* Based on preliminary figures, freenet AG [isin
de000a0z2zz5] reached respectively exceeded all targets
indicated for fiscal year 2016
* According to preliminary results, company chalked up
increased group revenue of 3.362 billion euros, a 7.8 percent
increase over previous year (previous year: 3.118 billion euros)
* Core business mobile communications contributed a total of
3.126 billion euros to group revenue, 2.1 percent more than
previous year (3.061 billion euros).
* With stable average revenue per contract customer
(postpaid arpu) of 21.4 euros (previous year: 21.4 euros),
strategically important postpaid customer base increased by
203,000 participants to currently 6.51 million (previous year:
6.31 million customers)
* In no-frills area, which includes mobile phone tariffs
sold through discount brands of group, arpu was 2.4 euros
(previous year: 2.5 euros)
* Number of participants in this customer segment rose by
29,000 to 3.02 million over previous year (previous year: 2.99
million customers)
* By comparison, number of prepaid cards in circulation
continued to decline from 2.94 million sim cards as of 31
december 2015 to currently 2.53 million
* Group ebitda increased significantly, by 18.5 percent to
438.8 million euros (previous year: 370.2 million euros)
* Gross profit margin improved thereby to 26.7 percent
(previous year: 25.4 percent).
* Depreciation and amortisation increased by 52.9 million
euros over previous year to 124.3 million euros (previous year:
71.4 million euros),
* Net financial debt3 per 31 december 2016 increased to
725.8 million euros (previous year: 369.2 million euros)
* Free cash flow in reporting period was 341.5 million euros
(previous year: 284.5 million euros), corresponding to a 20.0
percent increase.
* As already announced in march 2016, management will
suggest to supervisory board a dividend in amount of 1.60 euros
per dividend-bearing no par-value share for fiscal year 2016
* This corresponds to a pay-out ratio of approximately 60
percent of free cash flow generated in fiscal year 2016.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: