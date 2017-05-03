BRIEF-Connected IO requests trading halt
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project
May 3 Freenet AG
* dgap-news: freenet ag increased revenue, gross profit and ebitda in the first quarter of 2017 and confirms guidance for 2017 and outlook for 2018
* Q1 ebitda rose 13.1 percent to 100.9 million eur
* Q1 revenue rose 11.9 percent to 838 million eur
* Q1 profit 41.7 million eur
* Says group ebitda in financial year 2017 will increase to slightly more than 410 million euros
* Says will achieve further growth in 2018 compared with previous year
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition