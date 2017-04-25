April 25 Freeport-McMoran Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Freeport-McMoran Inc - at March 31, 2017, consolidated debt totaled $15.4 billion and consolidated cash totaled $4.0 billion

* Freeport-McMoran - sales for year 2017 are expected to approximate 3.9 billion pounds of copper, 1.9 million ounces of gold and 93 million pounds of molybdenum

* Freeport-McMoran Inc - capital expenditures totaled $344 million for first-quarter 2017

* Freeport-McMoran Inc - capital expenditures for year 2017 are expected to approximate $1.6 billion

* Freeport-McMoran Inc - qtrly revenues $3,341 million versus $3,242 million

* Freeport-McMoran - sales for Q2 expected to approximate 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 440 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum

* Q1 revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Freeport-McMoran Inc qtrly average realized price per pound of copper $2.68 versus $2.16

* Freeport-McMoran - qtrly sales volumes impacted by regulatory restrictions on pt freeport indonesia's (pt-fi) concentrate exports since mid-january 2017

* Freeport-McMoran - Q1 sales of 809 million pounds of copper were lower than Jan estimates of 1.0 billion pounds of copper

* Freeport-McMoran Inc - first-quarter 2017 sales of 182 thousand ounces of gold were lower than January 2017 estimates of 460 thousand ounces of gold

* Freeport-McMoran Inc qtrly average realized price per ounce of gold $1,229 versus $1,227

* Freeport-McMoran - Q1 copper sales were lower than Q1 2016 sales of 1.0 billion pounds, primarily reflecting lower volumes from North America and Indonesia.

* Freeport-McMoran Inc - first-quarter 2017 molybdenum sales of 24 million pounds were higher than first-quarter 2016 sales of 17 million pounds.

* Freeport-McMoran - due to Q1 regulatory restrictions, pt-fi took actions to adjust cost structure, reduce workforce, slow investments in underground development projects, new smelter

* Freeport-McMoran Inc - pt-fi is currently mining final phase of grasberg open pit, which contains high copper and gold ore grades

* Freeport-McMoran- if pt-fi unable to reach long-term deal with Indonesian government,co to reduce or defer investments in underground development projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: