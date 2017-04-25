April 25 Freeport-McMoran Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - at March 31, 2017, consolidated
debt totaled $15.4 billion and consolidated cash totaled $4.0
billion
* Freeport-McMoran - sales for year 2017 are expected to
approximate 3.9 billion pounds of copper, 1.9 million ounces of
gold and 93 million pounds of molybdenum
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - capital expenditures totaled $344
million for first-quarter 2017
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - capital expenditures for year 2017
are expected to approximate $1.6 billion
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - qtrly revenues $3,341 million
versus $3,242 million
* Freeport-McMoran - sales for Q2 expected to approximate
1.0 billion pounds of copper, 440 thousand ounces of gold and 24
million pounds of molybdenum
* Q1 revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Freeport-McMoran Inc qtrly average realized price per
pound of copper $2.68 versus $2.16
* Freeport-McMoran - qtrly sales volumes impacted by
regulatory restrictions on pt freeport indonesia's (pt-fi)
concentrate exports since mid-january 2017
* Freeport-McMoran - Q1 sales of 809 million pounds of
copper were lower than Jan estimates of 1.0 billion pounds of
copper
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - first-quarter 2017 sales of 182
thousand ounces of gold were lower than January 2017 estimates
of 460 thousand ounces of gold
* Freeport-McMoran Inc qtrly average realized price per
ounce of gold $1,229 versus $1,227
* Freeport-McMoran - Q1 copper sales were lower than Q1 2016
sales of 1.0 billion pounds, primarily reflecting lower volumes
from North America and Indonesia.
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - first-quarter 2017 molybdenum sales
of 24 million pounds were higher than first-quarter 2016 sales
of 17 million pounds.
* Freeport-McMoran - due to Q1 regulatory restrictions,
pt-fi took actions to adjust cost structure, reduce workforce,
slow investments in underground development projects, new
smelter
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - pt-fi is currently mining final
phase of grasberg open pit, which contains high copper and gold
ore grades
* Freeport-McMoran- if pt-fi unable to reach long-term deal
with Indonesian government,co to reduce or defer investments in
underground development projects
