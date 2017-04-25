April 25 Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* CEO Richard Adkerson's total compensation for 2016 was about $16 million versus $8.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Kathleen Quirk's 2016 total compensation $8.3 million versus $3.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2pwirSh)