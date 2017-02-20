Feb 20 Freeport-McMoran Inc :
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of PT Freeport Indonesia
operations
* Following more than five years of discussions of PT-FI
with Indonesian government, parties have failed to reach
agreement
* Says PT smelting has advised PT-FI that it expects to
resume operations in March 2017
* PT-FI has advised government that attempts to enforce
regulations on PT-FI, which were passed in Jan and Feb,
violates PT-FI's COW
* Assuming resumption of PT Smelting's operations in March,
continuation of ban on exports, estimates Q1 sales to be reduced
* For each month of delay in obtaining approval to export,
PT-FI's share of production is projected to be reduced by about
70 million pounds of copper
* For each month of delay in obtaining approval to export,
PT-FI's share of production is projected to be reduced by about
70 thousand ounces of gold
