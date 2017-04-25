April 25 Freeport-McMoRan
* CEO Richard Adkerson says close to 100,000 tons copper
concentrate stored at Grasberg portside and storage facilities,
will use series of ships with 25,000 ton capacity to reduce
inventory
* Freeport in talks with union representing 12,000 of 32,000
Grasberg workforce to end absenteeism, getting support from
police, gov't -CEO
* Freeport worker absenteeism affected by recent
demonstration, in which some injured by police use of rubber
bullets, union also concerned by Freeport plans to reduce
employment -CEO
* Freeport's Adkerson says recent Indonesia visit by U.S. VP
Mike Pence was positive, company getting support from others in
U.S. gov't: state department, Congress and business groups for
Indonesia-U.S. bilateral relationships
* Freeport does not underestimate challenges in long-term
permit talks with gov't, arbitration remains option, in mid-June
either Freeport or gov't can pursue, Freeport hopes to avoid-CEO
(Reporting by Susan Taylor)