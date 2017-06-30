June 30Freesia Macross Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 26,500 shares on June 29 and 118,400 shares on June 30 of Solekia Ltd, for 111 million yen and 669 million yen respectively, from chairman of the company Beji Sasaki

* Says the company will increase stake in Solekia to 23.5 percent from 6.7 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/taEcbk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)