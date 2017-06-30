Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30Freesia Macross Corp
* Says it plans to acquire 26,500 shares on June 29 and 118,400 shares on June 30 of Solekia Ltd, for 111 million yen and 669 million yen respectively, from chairman of the company Beji Sasaki
* Says the company will increase stake in Solekia to 23.5 percent from 6.7 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/taEcbk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.