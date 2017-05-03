May 3 Freightcar America Inc
* Freightcar America Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $139.5 million versus $148.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $99.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Deliveries for 2017 are now expected to range between
4,200 and 4,400 railcars
* Freightcar America Inc - company delivered 1,525 railcars
in q1 of 2017, compared to 1,609 railcars delivered in q1 of
2016
* Freightcar America Inc qtrly diversified backlog totaling
2,802 railcars valued at $285 million
