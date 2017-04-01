PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.

* French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 in March; PSA +9.6 percent, RENAULT +8.0 percent - CCFA

* Over the first three months of 2017, a total of 541,065 new private cars were registered, an increase of 4.8 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Henri-Pierre André)