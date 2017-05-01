PARIS May 1st Renault Sa

French car registrations shed 6.01 percent in April, according to industry data published on Monday by the CCFA automobile association.

* Over the first four months of 2017, a total of 712,933 new private cars were registered, an increase of 1.96 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Carriat)