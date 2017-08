Aug 1 (Reuters) - Renault Sa

French car registrations rose 10.93 percent in July, according to industry data published on Tuesday by the CCFA automobile association.

* French car registrations +10.93 percent to 147,523 in July; psa +12.71 percent, renault +13.08 percent

* Over the first seven months of 2017, a total of 1,282,790 new private cars were registered, an increase of 3.83 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Carriat)