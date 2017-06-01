PARIS, June 1st Renault Sa

French car registrations rose 8.87 percent in May, according to industry data published on Thursday by the CCFA automobile association.

* French car registrations +8.87 percent to 191,427 last month; psa +4.32 percent, renault +12.53 percent

* Over the first five months of 2017, a total of 904,352 new private cars were registered, an increase of 3.35 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Carriat)