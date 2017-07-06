Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
July 6 Briefing by French environment minister Nicolas Hulot:
* Hulot says the French government is envisaging an end to the sales of diesel and petrol cars by 2040
* Authorities across Europe are looking to raise taxes on diesel vehicles that are more polluting than originally thought, and ban or restrict their use in some cities
* Sales of diesel cars have been falling since a Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal back in 2015, but have dropped faster after some cities, including Stuttgart and Munich, said they were considering banning some diesel vehicles, blaming emissions for a rise in respiratory disease.
FRANKFURT, July 7 Innogy, Germany's biggest energy company, has set up a subsidiary in the U.S. state of California offering charging points for electric vehicles in competition with the top network ChargePoint.
July 7 Tesla Inc said current-quarter deliveries would include about 3,500 vehicles that were in transit to customers at the end of the second quarter, on a day the electric-car maker's first Model 3 rolls off the assembly line.