Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* French fund ardian says sells its majority stake in
deep-frozen convenience food group Frostkrone to Emeram Capital
Partners
* The parties have agreed on confidentiality regarding the
purchase price and other details of the transaction.
* Frostkrone is one of the leading providers of deep-frozen
convenience food products in Europe
* Emeram Capital Partners is an independent private equity
firm focused on mid-cap companies in German speaking countries.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)