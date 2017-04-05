UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 France/APE state holding firm:
* Martin Vial, who heads French state holding agency APE, tells Le Monde newspaper in an interview that APE could sell off more state holdings in companies or buy more stakes
* The APE sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the two government bodies announced on March 27
* Emmanuel Macron, the centrist candidate currently tipped by polls to win the French presidential election, has pledged to set up a 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) fund to promote industrial and research projects, to be financed by selling down shares in companies where the state owns a minority stake and by dividends from state-owned shares.
* Conservative candidate Francois Fillon has also said he was favourable towards privatisations of state shareholdings in order to raise cash for investments in major infrastructure projects.
* France has significant holdings in several large companies including Air France, Airbus, Peugeot , Renault, Orange AND Engie .
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources