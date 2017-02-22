Feb 22 Fresenius SE:

* FY sales 29.1 billion euros ($30.68 billion) (+5 pct, +6 pct in constant currency)

* FY EBIT 4,327 million euros (+9 pct, +10 pct in constant currency), net income 1,593 million euros (+12 pct, +13 pct in constant currency)

* Dividend proposal +13 pct to 0.62 euros per share

* Q4 sales 7.7 billion euros (+7 pct, +6 pct in constant currency)

* Outlook 2017: sales growth of 15 pct to 17 pct in constant currency, net income growth of 17 pct to 20 pct in constant currency

* Targets 2020: group sales: between 43 billion euros and 47 billion euros, group net income: between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros Source text: bit.ly/2mkzwZO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)