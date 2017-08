Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

* Reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 earnings per share $1.36

* Q2 sales $1.147 billion versus $1.089 billion

* Qtrly North America sales $655.5 million versus $578.6 million

* Bananas segment net sales for Q2 of 2017 increased to $499.5 million, compared with $497.4 million in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: