UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Freshpet Inc
* Freshpet, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 sales $34.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.9 million
* Freshpet Inc qtrly loss per share $0.09; for FY 2017, reiterated guidance; "consistent with our feed growth strategic plan, expect to increase media spend in 2017 by approximately 60%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources