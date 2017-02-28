Feb 28 Fromageries Bel SA:

* Q4 2016 consolidated sales of 756 million euros ($803.1 million), down 2.5 percent over prior-year period

* Full-Year 2016 operating margin is expected to be in line with operating margin reported in first half of the year