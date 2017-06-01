June 1 Fronsac Reit:

* Fronsac REIT announces a joint venture development with Odacite Immobilier

* Fronsac reit- ‍plans to develop benny & Co restaurant in partnership with development firm Odacité Immobilier in cap rouge, Quebec​

