June 14 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

* Frontfour Capital Group -co and Sandpiper Group announce that Granite will be nominating its three nominees, Al Mawani, Peter Aghar and Samir Manji to board

* Frontfour Capital Group-Granite's current board members G. Wesley Voorheis, Peter Dey and Brydon Cruise will not be standing for re-election