BRIEF-Linkage Assurance reports Q1 pretax profit of 1.78 bln naira
* Q1 profit before taxation of 1.78 billion naira versus 665.7 million naira year ago
June 14 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour Capital Group -co and Sandpiper Group announce that Granite will be nominating its three nominees, Al Mawani, Peter Aghar and Samir Manji to board
* Frontfour Capital Group-Granite's current board members G. Wesley Voorheis, Peter Dey and Brydon Cruise will not be standing for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit before taxation of 1.78 billion naira versus 665.7 million naira year ago
HONG KONG, June 22 Citigroup Inc has appointed UBS Group AG senior China banker Jiang Guorong as its chairman and head of China corporate and investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.